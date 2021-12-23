City staff assisting at the Devonshire Mall Mass Vaccination Clinic

The City of Windsor has shifted some of its staff members to the mass vaccination centre at Devonshire Mall to help with the COVID-19 booster rollout.

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, mayor Drew Dilkens says about 80 staff members are assisting at the clinic.

He says the city has also reached out to its seasonal staff members..

"We're taking some of our seasonal staff and asking them if they want to come back and get some extra hours to help support this effort," he says. "It's all hands on deck, it will be all hands on deck through the holiday season."

Dilkens says the mass vaccination centre along with area pharmacies and pop-up clinics are busy.

"It's a great sign people are taking it seriously," says Dilkens. "The best way to get through this and to get over this is by getting vaccinated."

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has expanded capacity at the Devonshire Mall Mass Vaccination Clinic.

The health unit says about 3,000 individuals can get vaccinated per day.

A second mass vaccination clinic is opening at Leamington's Nature Fresh Farms Recreation Centre on January 5.

The health unit also plans to open a third site in west Windsor in early January.