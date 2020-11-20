City Staff Get Vaccinated for Flu Season

More than 170 city staff have been vaccinated against the flu in Windsor.

Five clinics have been held to help staff avoid the virus and keep services running this winter. Mayor Drew Dilkens took his turn at the Central Library Branch at 185 Ouellette Ave. Thursday.

He says a flu shot is a simple way to help keep hospitals from getting overwhelmed until a COVID-19 vaccine is available.

"In the age of COVID-19 we certainly encourage everyone to get their flu shot. It won't prevent COVID-19, but it certainly will help keep you well as we await for that vaccine to arrive our way," he added.

Dilkens says a "double pandemic" would push medical professionals to the limit, so getting a flu shot is more important than ever.

"Some of the symptoms are similar between the flu and COVID-19, so we want to make sure that everyone can get inoculated with a flu vaccine and help keep themselves well as we get to the other end of a pandemic here," says Dilkens.

He says flu season is just beginning, so there's still time to get vaccinated.

"It was slow to arrive, so usually most people are encouraged to get a flu shot before the end of October, but we are where we are," he says. "Certainly there's still some residual value to get the flu shot today."

Flu vaccines are free and can be administered through local pharmacies by appointment.