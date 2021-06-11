City Staff Working to Open Eligible Amenities

Now that Windsor-Essex and most of Ontario have entered Stage 1 of the province's reopening plan, city Staff are working hard to prepare services eligible to open admid the COVID-19 pandemic.

First up, Mayor Drew Dilkens says city staff are preparing to open Sandpoint Beach as well as the city's six outdoor swimming pools.

"The outdoor pools will be available this year by appointment only and you can register at activewindsor.ca to make your appointment to go for an outdoor swim," he says, "But our indoor pools have to stay closed until Step 3 and that includes Adventure Bay."

When it comes to day camps, Dilkens says they are planning on three sites to be open as early as July 5.

"We're looking at the Capri rec complex in south Windsor, Forest Glade Community Centre and Windsor Water World downtown, all other indoor rental and program spaces have to stay closed until Step 3," he says.

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, Dilkens says they're working hard to get everything possible open.

"Because we know there is a high demand in the community, people want to get out and certainly enjoy Step 1 and look forward to step 2 and 3."

Outdoor dining and shopping at non-essential retail stores is resuming in Ontario today, with the exception of the Porcupine health unit, as the province enters the first stage of its economic reopening plan.

New COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations have dropped in recent weeks, allowing the province to loosen some pandemic restrictions.