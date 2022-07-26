City still requesting funds for Ambassador Bridge blockade

The City of Windsor is still on the hook for extra costs related to the blockade near the Ambassador Bridge earlier this year.

Mayor Drew Dilkens says the city continues to push upper levels of government for funding and says it's completely unfair for Windsor residents to shoulder the burden.

"We continue to pursue on all fronts to make sure we are made whole," says Dilkens. "At the end of the day it would be completely unfair for residents in the city of Windsor to shoulder the burden for a national economic emergency and that's exactly what this was."

As AM800 news reported in March, the blockade costs the city around $5.7-million.

Dilkens says he's hoping local members of parliament are also pushing on the city's behalf.

"We recognize we are sort of midway through the year here, there's still some time to get money before the end of the year before we have to reconcile all the accounts," says Dilkens. "But at the end of the day, our federal government needs to step forward and recognize that this was a national economic emergency for which our city responded in the national economic interest of our country."

He says there are about 500 Windsor police officers but more than 500 additional officers came to Windsor to assist with the blockade.

"They all had to be housed, they all had to be fed, they're travel costs to get them all here," he says. "Those were the types of things that had to happen and those are the types of things that the taxpayers in the city of Windsor, the cost to the taxpayers in the city of Windsor are shouldering right now which is completely unfair, which is why we continue to pursue funding from the federal level of government to make us whole."

The blockade on Huron Church Road happened in early February and lasted about one week.

Following the dismantle of the blockade, Windsor police closed a number of access points on Huron Church Road including Tecumseh Road, Malden Road and College Avenue.

The blockade started after groups and individuals were protesting COVID-19 mandates and restrictions.

Last week, Windsor police charged two city people in connection with the Freedom Convoy movement.

42-year-old Nycole Dicredico and 41-year-old William Laframboise were both charged with mischief.