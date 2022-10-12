City to begin $180,000 in improvements to Wildwood Park

The City of Windsor is set to begin $180,000 in improvements to Wildwood Park.

Wildwood Park is a six-acre neighbourhood park on Wildwood Drive in Forest Glade east of Robinet Road. It features an accessible play unit, a soccer field, and a walking trail around its perimeter.

The work that's beginning Oct. 13. will include the construction and installation of a new 30-foot by 25-foot shade structure. A concrete pad with picnic tables, solar lights, trees and a connecting pathway will also be installed.

Wadah Al-Yassiri, Manager of Parks Development for the City of Windsor, says this will just add more amenities to the park.

"I know there's already a small playground. Not too long ago we finished the multi-use recreational path around the perimeter and there's soccer nets that the kids play with sometimes. So definitely this shelter will add more value," he says.

Al-Yassir says the fence around the work area should be up around four to five weeks, with work scheduled to finish by the end of November.

"Just like any other construction project, we would ask that the residents, park users and public at large to be careful when they're at that park, it's still considered a construction area," he adds.

The work will result in a partial closure of the trail for approximately five weeks. The park will remain open during the work, but a portion of the recreational trail will be barricaded to prevent access to the construction area.