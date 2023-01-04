City to begin Christmas tree and yard waste collections
The City of Windsor reminds residents that Christmas tree and yard waste collections begin in the next few weeks.
Christmas tree and yard waste collections begin on the week of January 17 in "A" zones and on the week of January 24 in "B" zones.
These dates will be indicated by the Christmas tree symbol on the waste collection calendar.
The city reminds residents that only real trees will be recycled.
They also list various tips on recycling your tree, including:
- Have trees and yard waste placed at your curb by 6 a.m. for collection.
- Remove all decorations, lights, wires, stands and nails.
- Trees longer than 1.8 meters must be cut in half.
- Your tree cannot be recycled if it has fake snow on it.
- Avoid using a plastic tree bag.
- Bundle loose branches with cedar roping and place them beside your tree.
- Take your tree to the curb on your assigned collection day, not before. Trees sometimes become frozen if left out over time.
- Leaves and other yard waste from fall clean-up can also be placed out on your designated pickup day.