City to begin Christmas tree and yard waste collections

The City of Windsor reminds residents that Christmas tree and yard waste collections begin in the next few weeks.

Christmas tree and yard waste collections begin on the week of January 17 in "A" zones and on the week of January 24 in "B" zones.

These dates will be indicated by the Christmas tree symbol on the waste collection calendar.

The city reminds residents that only real trees will be recycled.

They also list various tips on recycling your tree, including: