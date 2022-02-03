City to begin plowing residential streets on Friday

The City of Windsor hopes to begin plowing residential streets on Friday.

Acting operations executive director Phong Nguy says with more snow expected on Thursday, crews will continue to plow and salt main streets.

He says crews did 'really good' on Wednesday.

"We were able to keep on top of the storm," he continued. "It is fairly challenging especially when it comes in as a form of rain and then temperature drops so we want to make sure that the road doesn't freeze up so again we managed to stay on top of everything and make everything safe for the motorists."

Nguy says crews remain on the main roads.

"We are expecting a little bit more snow today and into the early evening. We will continue to do that and then we have made plans for early Friday morning to go into residential."

He says it will take roughly 24 hours to plow all residential streets.

"This one, thank God it did not hit us as hard. So generally about 16 hours but it could go up to two days depending on how intense the storm is. So 16 to 24 hours a typical storm like this," Nguy said.

Environment Canada has ended a snowfall warning for Windsor-Essex however the region is now under a winter weather travel advisory.

Parts of the region received an estimated 15 centimetres on snow.