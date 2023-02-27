City to begin tree limb and yard waste collection following last week's ice storm

The City of Windsor has finalized details for a special collection of small branches and yard waste caused by last week's ice storm.

Starting Tuesday, Feb. 28, a collection will begin in in Zones 1A and 1B, before moving through the various collection zones throughout the week.

Environmental Services, through contractor Green For Life (GFL), will work zone by zone in an effort to clear away what it can before Forestry staff can start wood chipping larger material.

The large branch chipping will begin Thursday, March 9, 2023, and residents are asked to call 311 or use 311 Online to register for larger removal.



The following are the dates and zones for smaller yard waste collection:

- Tuesday, February 28: Zones 1A and 1B

- Wednesday, March 1: Zones 2A and 2B

- Thursday, March 2: Zones 3A and 3B

- Friday, March 3: Zones 4A and 4B

The City says to know what zone you are in, check the front of your collection calendar, call 311, or visit www.CityWindsor.ca.

Due to the potential volume and, in some cases, the size of branches, residents need to be aware that some yard waste will be bypassed if trucks are full or material is too large. Residents whose collections have been missed for the smaller yard waste are asked to call 311.

Only yard waste properly packaged in the following manner will be collected:

- Residents will be asked to place yard waste at the curb prior to 6 a.m. on their collection day

- Yard waste must be placed in an acceptable yard waste container, such as paper yard waste bags, garbage cans, cardboard boxes or roll-out carts; the height of each item must not be more than 45 pounds/20 kilograms

- Branches must be 3 inches/7.6 centimetres in diameter or smaller, cut to 4 feet/1.2 metres in length and bundled. Please do not use wire to tie the bundles, and please do not use plastic bags.

Reminders:

Forestry will begin larger tree branch collection on March 9, 2023, and residents must contact 311 to register. Large limb collection is expected to take 10 to 14 days.

Residents are also reminded that any yard waste is free to drop at the Public Drop-Off Depot, located at 3560 North Service Road East, Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.