City to Conduct First Test of Windsor Alerts

The City of Windsor and Windsor Fire and Rescue Services will be conducting their first test of Windsor Alerts today.

The emergency alert system was set up to directly contact people in the event of an emergency, ranging from flooding, a large fire or a tornado.

More than 5,000 people have registered and Deputy Fire Chief Andrea DeJong says the test on Thursday afternoon is important to make sure the system is working and that residents have entered the proper information.

DeJong says people can receive the alert in several ways ranging from a phone call, email or text.

"Depending on what they choose, they will receive a message through that and it will tell them it is a test. If it was a real emergency, they would receive information or direction to take action," she says.

DeJong says it will be a great way to ensure people have entered the proper information.

"For people who have signed up, if they don't get it, they can go back into the system and check the sign-up information they used, to make sure their phone numbers and emails are correct if they don't get it," she says.

DeJong says the alert applies to everyone in Windsor — not necessarily homeowners or renters.

"People who live outside of Windsor in the county and they work in Windsor, they can register under the work address and it allows them to get notification about if anything is happening around their work address, they will at least know right away," she adds.

The test will be conducted on Thursday, May 14th at 1:15pm.

CLICK HERE to sign-up for Windsor Alerts.