City to examine impact of changing one-way streets in downtown Windsor

The city is going to examine the impact of eliminating some of the one-way streets running through downtown Windsor.

Ward 3 councillor Renaldo Agostino has requested a report from administration to examine the potential of switching existing one-way streets to two-way streets and how that would impact businesses and safety issues along those routes.

Agostino says some one-way streets really stand out to him.

"I look at Pelissier {Street}, which 100 per cent should be a two-way street when you look at it. I look at some parts of Victoria {Avenue} as well," he says. "There's certain roads down there that you just get a funny feeling when you're driving and you're like 'this should be a two-way.' I'd like to see a report on why that decision was made, it certainly was before my time."

Agostino says studies have shown, in some cases, two-way roads are safer than one-way roads, it slows traffic down.

"Also to increase business for the businesses that are down there by having more traffic. It would also increase safety by having more things going on, more people down there, more cars driving by, more life. That's the vibrancy part of it," he says.

The administration report will be brought back to a future meeting of city council.

Pelissier St. parking garage (AM800 file photo)