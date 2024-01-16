City to examine ways to control Windsor's Canada Goose population

A member of council believes Windsor's Canada Goose population is becoming 'a dangerous hazard.'

During Monday's council meeting, Ward 6 councillor Jo-Anne Gignac asked administration for a report on options to address the Canada Goose population, including a possible cull.

A cull, which would involve killing some of the geese to reduce or control the size of the population, would require approval from the Ministry of Natural Resources.

Gignac says she heard from one of her constitutents who had an issue with geese in the past week.

"I had a resident who encountered a group of geese on the Ganatchio Trail, he swerved to avoid them but was thrown from his bike. He spent four days in the hospital with a broken collarbone and six broken ribs," she says.

Gignac says she sees plenty of geese on her commute from Riverside to city hall.

"Everyday I'm seeing these flocks of geese coming off the parks along the riverfront and just wandering across the street because they think the grass tastes better over there," she says. "It means that people will slam their brakes on and people will end up getting rear ended."

Gignac says we should look at whether a cull is appropriate at this time.

"I think it's time again for us to look at any options that might be available to us, to look at controlling that population from growing any further. We know there are no natural predators for these birds in the city," she adds.

A report on the issue will be brought back to a future meeting of city council.