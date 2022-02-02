City to explore adding traffic light on Dougall Avenue at Beals Street

The City of Windsor is going to examine the possibility of adding another traffic light along Dougall Avenue.

During Monday's City Council meeting, Ward 1 Councillor Fred Francis asked administration whether a traffic light could be installed on Dougall Avenue at Beals Street to improve the intersection for both traffic and pedestrian crossings.

Francis points out it's tough to make a left hand turn in either direction at that intersection due to the traffic volume along the four-lane roadway.

"Some residents have had close calls with them, their children and their vehicles. So we're looking to make that a safer intersection," says Francis.

Currently, the closest lights for pedestrians to cross the roadway are at Norfolk Street and at Cabana Road West, stretching nearly 1.5 kilometers apart.

Francis says if they're able to fix the situation at Beals, it could help reduce cut through traffic in the nearby neighbourhoods.

"If we can funnel traffic onto Dougall in a safer way, in a safe efficient way, that might help us not only create a safer environment for people in the area, it might also limit cut through traffic and limit the amount of vehicles going into neighbourhoods between Cabana and Norfolk," he says.

City administration is now reviewing the situation and Francis hopes a public meeting with concerned residents on the issue could be held later this week or possibly next week.