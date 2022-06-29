City to explore options for multi-use trail around Roseland Golf course

The City of Windsor is looking to create a multi-use trail around Roseland Golf and Curling Club.

City Council has approved spending $50,000 to hire a consultant to conduct a functional design study which will confirm the best roads for the trail, how long the trail will run, and more.

The proposed trail will be 3 metres wide and made of asphalt.

Ward 1 City Councillor Fred Francis says a study lets them see what their options are.

"We'll be innovative, we'll be creative and we'll see what the options are," he says. "But at the end of the day, I think everyone in this neighbourhood will agree that having a safe and secure, and well lit multi-purpose trail allows them to enjoy their active transportation in a way where they don't have to worry about cars or anything else."

The City says the goal is to emphasize the importance of active transportation and to add to the existing network of trails in the community, allowing for connections to other existing trails and neighbourhoods, including Southwood Lakes.

Francis says when you look at the Roseland neighbourhood, it's a natural loop.

"It's easy for walkers, runners, people, cyclists, who just want to go in a loop like on any other track. So how can we improve that infrastructure and how can we do it in a way that's not disruptive to the home owners," he says.

City administration expects the consultant report to be completed by the end of summer, with the project to be presented to Council as a part of the 2023 proposed capital budget.

Francis says a trail network in this neighbourhood would add to the quality of life in the neighbourhood.

"We have the idea, we're moving forward with the plan. Next thing is to see what the options are, how do we make it happen, secure the funding and get a shovel in the ground?," he says. "We probably won't be able to do it by the end of the year, but hopefully this time next year, that's a different story. I wouldn't be surprised if we didn't have shovels in the ground by this time next year."

Roseland Golf and Curling Club is located at 455 Kennedy Dr. W, with the neighbourhood bounded by Dougall Avenue and Cabana Road West.

