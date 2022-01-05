City to fire more than 100 employees over mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy

More than 100 City of Windsor employees are losing their jobs for not getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

According to a release, 43 full-time and 61 temporary part-time workers will be receiving letters of termination after failing to provide proof of at least one vaccine dose by January 4.

Windsor rolled out its staff vaccination policy in September giving employees until November 15 to get fully vaccinated — about 200 staff did not comply and were placed on unpaid leave.

Those laid off had until January 4 to provide proof of a first dose and February 1 for a second dose.

As a result, the city will be moving forward with filling 104 vacant positions.

The city says staff have been redeployed and temporary resources have been activated to ensure the extra workload is covered.