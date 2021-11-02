City to hold Remembrance Day Service

The City of Windsor will be holding a Remembrance Day service at the downtown cenotaph on November 11th.

The city says residents are able to attend but is also encouraging them to participate virtually.

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, Mayor Drew Dilkens says the service will be streamed online similar to last year.

He says the city has worked with the health unit.

"On the advice of the health unit, we're still encouraging people to participate in Remembrance Day from home or work and we have the link set up," says Dilkens. "So we will be broadcasting the Remembrance Day ceremony that will be held at 11 o'clock on November 11 at our cenotaph, we will be broadcasting that like we did last year."

Dilkens says there was a small ceremony last year.

"There was a restriction on the number of people who could gather last year and of course most of the folks who were within the cordoned off area were veterans and so that is still the intent this year, that's the best advice from the health unit," says Dilkens. "So we're going to follow that advice and make sure we keep them safe and keep everyone else safe as we work through the tail end of the pandemic."

The city, along with the Windsor Veterans Memorial Services Committee, will also be holding a virtual Remembrance Day concert on November 11.

The full rundown of what's planned can be found HERE.