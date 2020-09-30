City to Host a Series of Virtual Town Hall Meetings

The mayor and members of Windsor City Council have a series of telephone town hall meetings planned in October.

Due to restrictions around the COVID-19 pandemic, a series of five telephone town halls will take place between Oct. 6 to the 15 in each ward.

People living in the individual wards will hear a presentation from the mayor and ward councillors, followed by a question period regarding constituent and city-wide issues.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens told AM800's The Morning Drive that a city procedural bylaw requires city councillors to hold a ward meeting at least once a year.

But Dilkens says they just can't hold those in-person meetings right now.

"What city council is going to do is undertake these virtual town halls, these community consultations, two by two," he says. "So every night we're going to do it, there's going to be two wards on the line."

Dilkens says that landline phone users will receive a call and residents can automatically join the meeting just by answering.

"If you have a mobile phone and want to participate, you can actually register at least two days before and you will receive a call as well," he says. "We don't want anybody to feel excluded, so the only requirement is that you have a telephone."

Dilkens says he held a similar town hall with Ward 7 residents this past August.

"At peak there were 1,400 people on the line, folks could put questions into the cue and then we answered as many as we could. We found it to be very effective, at least at this time," he says.

At 6:30 p.m. on the date of each teleconference, landlines will receive a call and residents can automatically join the meeting just by answering.

Those residents who do not maintain a home telephone but have a mobile phone are asked to pre-register their mobile no later than two days prior to their ward town hall date. CLICK HERE to find a link to pre-register.

Meeting Schedule:

Tuesday 6 October - 6.30 p.m. Ward 4 & 5

Wednesday 7 October - 6.30 p.m. Ward 8 & 9

Thursday 8 October - 6.30 p.m. Ward 2 & 3

Tuesday 13 October - 6.30 p.m. Ward 1 & 10

Thursday 15 October - 6.30 p.m. Ward 6 & 7