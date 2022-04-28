City to host public meetings on Sandpoint Beach

The City of Windsor wants public feedback on Sandpoint Beach.

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, Mayor Drew Dilkens says two public information meetings will be held next month.

He says the city continues to work on shifting the beach to the east of the park.

Dilkens says an environmental assessment is underway along with a Sandpoint Beach master plan.

"There have been many challenges and a few very unfortunate drownings over several decades at Sandpoint Beach and we want to make sure we're doing all we can to put the beach in the safest place, mitigate any chance of that happening in the future."

He says moving the beach to the east side will provide safer access to the water.

"We got about $230,000 that we earmarked to get the process underway and we're moving forward," Dilkens continued. "We're trying to move the beach from where it's located today down to more where you see Stop 26 so further to the east."

Dilkens says the city wants to hear from the public.

"The next step for us is creating that master plan specific to Sandpoint Beach Park. May 19 we will host two Sandpoint Beach Public Information Centres. They're from two to four and six to eight at the Riverside Sportsmen Club and we want the consultant to present the conceptual designs including all the safety features that have been considered to the public for their feedback," he said.

The public meetings will be held on May 19 at the Riverside Sportsmen Club.

The first meeting is set from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. while the second meeting is scheduled from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Last year, city council approved a study to move the beach.

Ward 7 Councillor Jeewen Gill put a motion forward after the drowning of a 24-year-old man in May 2021.

Sandpoint Beach was acquired in 1976 and established as a beach in 1980. The beach consists of approximately 488 metres of beachfront and 2.6 acres of parkland.

The beach currently has a designated swimming area, which is installed in early June and removed in September, with lifeguards on duty daily from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.