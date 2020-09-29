City to Launch 'Please Slow Down' Lawn Sign Program

Windsor council has approved a pilot program urging motorists to slow down in residential areas.

The city is making "Please Slow Down" lawn signs available in an effort to increase driver awareness while giving an option to residents looking for traffic calming in their neighbourhoods.

Councillor Chris Holt says similar programs are already in place in several other cities including Toronto and London.

"Everybody lives here," says Holt. "We have children playing here. So what Transportation Planning has come up with is printing up signs, slow down, children at play lawn signs, similar to a real estate sign or a campaign sign for people's front lawns."

He says speeding is one of the most common complaints he receives.

"It's an epidemic in the city and we see it first hand almost on a daily basis," he says. "Every single one of your listeners will be nodding in agreement when I'm saying these words and it's difficult because we can't have police and photo radar at every single intersection."

Holt says the signs are very visible.

"It is one of those things that will never go away, " says Holt. "The issue of motorists in neighbourhoods speeding, everybody believes that their street is the worst. I've seen the data and it is bad everywhere in the city. Motorists just need to be reminded to slow down."

Through the pilot project, Windsor has made 500 lawn signs available — 50 per ward on a first come first served basis.

If you're interested in a sign you can contact your ward councillor for more information.

— with files from AM800's Rob Hindi