City to look at how to address smoke generated from backyard meat smokers

A member of Windsor city council wants to know if something can be done about smoke generated from meat smokers.

Ward 7 councillor Angelo Marignani has requested a report from administration on the rise in popularity of backyard meat smokers and how nuisance smoke generated by the appliances can be controlled.

Marignani says most residents are respectful of their neighbours when it comes to using these smokers.

"Some residents I believe are abusing it and what's happening is that it's causing a nuisance in the neighbourhood, where neighbours can no longer open the windows because of the the amount of smoke and pollution that's in the air," he says.

A smoker is an apparatus for cooking at low temperatures in a controlled, smoky environment for the smoking of food and can range in size from small electric units to large smokers.

A backyard smoker to slow cook meat. (Photo: Kenny Eliason)

Marignani points to the large units as being one of the problems and is hoping to create a 'good neighbour' policy.

"We just want to make sure that people are respectful of their neighbours and the neighbourhood. Just follow a few guidelines especially with the new trend of these smoker barbecues becoming more and more popular,' he says.

Marignani adds that although we might enjoy something, maybe it takes a little consideration for how it's effecting others.

A report from administration will be brought back to council at a future meeting.

With files from Rob Hindi