City to look at removing a number of traffic lights

A number of traffic signals in Windsor are being looked at for removal, as City of Windsor administration believes they're no longer necessary.

The topic is one of many on the agenda at Wednesday's Environment, Transportation and Public Safety Standing Committee Meeting.

Speaking on AM800's Morning Drive, Traffic Operations and Parking Senior Manager Shawna Boakes says there's a few things that they look when they're discussing traffic.

"Flow of traffic, obviously cost of maintenance, all of these kinds of things. They play into how much money we need to operate everything across the city as well as how long it takes you to get to work in the morning," Boakes said.

A study has found several signals fall well below the volume, pedestrian and other criteria for a new signal to be installed.

Boakes says they do assessments on a yearly basis at some traffic signals around the city.

"If it's becoming obvious that they're not really warranted and there's no numbers that associate it having to be there then we put together a summary and bring that to council for their information for the potential of removal," she said.

Boakes says while they looked at more, there are currently six intersections that have been recommended for removal.

Those include Brock Street at Sandwich Street, Aylmer Avenue at Chatham Street East, Campbell Avenue at Grove Avenue, Kildare Road at Seneca Street East, Banwell Road at Mulberry Drive and Lauzon Road at McHugh Street.

Boakes says based on the available data they have, it's not clear why the signals at those intersections were originally installed.

She says they look at a number of different options to replace the traffic signals if they're removed.

"The new pedestrian crossovers that have been popping up around the city that's one of the options we look at. Stop signs is another obviously on one of the components of the intersection. Leaving a half signal there or a signalized pedestrian crosswalk, there's lots of other treatments that can be put in place."

Wednesday's Environment, Transportation and Public Safety Standing Committee Meeting gets underway at 4:30 p.m.