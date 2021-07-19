City to Offer Free Pick Up of Flood Damaged Goods

Windsor is hoping to lend a hand to those who experienced flooding over the weekend.

City crews will be picking up any damaged flood goods later this week.

Residents are asked to call 311 before Thursday to schedule a pick up.

Pick up is only available to those not going through insurance as insurance providers will handle clean up for their clients.

According to the city, last Friday's rain resulted in over 300 calls to 311 prompting officials to offer the free pick up support.