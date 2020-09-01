City to Offer Special Pick-Up for Flood Damaged Items in Windsor

The City of Windsor is offering a special waste pick-up for residents looking to get rid of flood damaged items.

Environmental Services Manager Anne Marie Albidone, says roughly 250 homes experienced basement flooding in last week's intense storm.

Albidone says anyone not going through insurance can call 3-1-1 to set up a special collection Wednesday, Thursday or Friday of this week.

She says crews will do their best to get to everyone in a timely fashion.

"We're going to try and get to everybody on the days that they actually request us, but depending on the number of calls we get each day, it may get a little bit delayed, but we will get to everyone who calls in" says Albidone.

She says water damaged items will be accepted.

"What we're doing is we're going to be picking up any of the flood damaged materials that they may have. So this isn't to get rid of everything you've got, but it's certainly to help them anything that was damaged during the flood. Carpeting, furniture, things like that," says Albidone.

She says there are some exceptions as to what can be put out to the curb.

"One of the big things is appliances and that's simply because they cannot be compacted in our garbage trucks. And then any other electronics or household chemical waste, those can all come to our depot for free, but pretty much anything else," adds Albidone.

To register for a pick-up residents can call 3-1-1 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. — bookings will be accepted until 11:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

On Friday, August 28 Windsor saw record rainfall with 67mm of rain, breaking the previous record of 57.4mm set back in 2017.

With files from Rob Hindi