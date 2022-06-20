City to plant over 2,000 trees in Windsor in 2022

The City of Windsor is moving to expand tree planting efforts to improve the urban tree canopy.

In 2022, the City will plant in excess of 2,000 trees, with over 1,250 already planted this spring across all wards.

The balance of trees will be planted during the fall planting season, that weather permitting will start at the end of September and finish by early November.

Since 2020, the City has invested $4.3-million toward efforts to expand, protect, and manage the urban tree canopy, with $500,000 for tree plantings being invested in 2022.

The City has doubled the number of large caliper trees that are planted to at least 2,000 per year.

The City has also established a modern digital inventory of trees that are along streets and public parks, and completed the City's first comprehensive canopy cover study, which showed Windsor's canopy cover has risen to around 19 per cent, close to the average for large cities in Ontario.