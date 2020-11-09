City to Review Request for 40km/h Speed Limit

There's a delay on a motion to reduce the speed limits on residential streets in Windsor.

Last month, Ward 8 councillor Gary Kaschak made the motion which calls for a 40km/h speed limit and it was passed by the Environment, Transportation and Public Safety Standing Committee.

When presented before city council on Monday, Mayor Drew Dilkens called for more information as well as information on other traffic calming options.

When presented at the committee level in October, Kaschak said this is something residents have been asking for this.

"Us as councillors hear this all the time about residential speeds," speeding all throughout the city, but certainly residential speeds. It's certainly a key element to start with reducing residential speeds to 40km/h."

An updated report is expected before council again in the new year.