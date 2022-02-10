City to seek injunction to end protest on Huron Church Road

Windsor City Council has authorized that an injunction be sought from the Superior Court of Justice to end a protest on Huron Church Road that's stalled traffic at the Ambassador Bridge.

A special in-camera meeting of Windsor City Council was held Thursday afternoon where the authorization was approved.

Calling it an illegal occupation, Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens says "the individuals on site are trespassing on municipal roads and if need be, will be removed to allow for the safe and efficient movement of goods across the border."

Dilkens told a Thursday afternoon news conference that the economic harm that this occupation is having on international trade is not sustainable and must come to an end.

He also sent a message to activists and protestors who may seek to reinforce the occupation to prevent the reopening of the Ambassador Bridge.

"To those who are thinking about joining the protest, let me just say this: Stay Away," says Dilkens.

The City plans to be in front of a Judge of the Superior Court of Justice as soon as possible, but Dilkens says he cannot predict the outcome of our requested injunction or the timeline for action.