City to spend $1.6-million on Willistead Manor in 2022

Lots of work is planned at Willistead Manor in 2022.

The City of Windsor has committed $1.6-million for the heritage property for a number of projects on both the interior and exterior of the building.

Mayor Drew Dilkens was at the Manor Monday highlighting past work and what's planned for the future which includes more than $3.4-million in restoration work over the next decade.

Dilkens says $2-million will be spent on the perimeter fence in the coming years.

"The fence itself goes back to the early 1900s. It's a cast iron fence and it does need some TLC. So our goal is to make sure that we restore that to keep it looking authentic, but make the actual investment to make sure that it's good for another 100 years."

He says some of the work won't be noticeable, but is much needed.

"We're getting work done behind the scenes while you can't come in so that when the doors actually do open, you'll notice the improvements and it will be ready to welcome you back. So there will be some noticeable improvements, but it's also about maintaining this old infrastructure so that it's good not just today, but also for the next 50 and 100 years."

Dilkens says the city is taking advantage of the home being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"A lot of this work is being done now because we know the Manor is closed and there's not the prospect of opening it up in the next few months. So having folks in here to actually undertake the work while it's closed let's just get it done faster and we don't have to worry about the opening and closing of the Manor to welcome visitors."

Work next year includes foundation waterproofing, the resurfacing of the terrace in the Paul Martin Garden, the replacement of the cooling system and exterior painting.

The locally produced documentary 'Walkerville's Willistead Manor — The Home That Shaped a Community' is set to premiere in 2022 as well.

