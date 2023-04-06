City treasurer named the new CAO for the City of Windsor

The City of Windsor has announced the hiring of a new chief administrative officer.

The job is going to Joe Mancina, the current commissioner of corporate services, chief financial officer and city treasurer.

Mancina joined the management team of the city's finance department in 1989 and advanced through several positions over the years until his appointment as city treasurer in 2016.

Mancina is a graduate of the Odette School of Business at the University of Windsor, a Certified Professional Accountant, an accredited Municipal Clerk/Treasurer and a Certified Municipal Manager with the Ontario Municipal Management Institute.

Since mid-2022, former Chief Administrative Officer Onorio Colucci has been providing leadership at City Hall, overseeing last fall's municipal general election, the transition process to a new City Council term, and the recent approval of the 2023 City of Windsor capital and operating budgets.

Mancina will assume his new responsibilities effective May 1.

A search process will commence in the very near future to fill his current role of Commissioner Corporate Services, CFO and City Treasurer.