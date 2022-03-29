City trying to recruit more seasonal workers and summer student workers

The City of Windsor is having a tough time recruiting part-time seasonal workers and summer student workers.

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, mayor Drew Dilkens says the city has never experienced the problem before.

He says no one can explain why there is a supply-demand mismatch.

"We have trouble recruiting students now to work in parks. People are saying get all the pools open now that everything can be open, open them all up and the reality is trying to get lifeguards is very very difficult. We've never ever had that problem before," he stated.

Dilkens says the city is having trouble recruiting part-time seasonal workers.

"No one really knows why there is a huge gap in seasonal workers, no one can understand that," Dilkens added.

He says the city is also having, in particular, a tough time recruiting lifeguards.

"On the lifeguard side, we can kind of walk back and say well there's training required to become a lifeguard, that training basically stopped for two years because the pools were closed and most places were shutdown," he continued. "So the pool of candidates that would have been interested in becoming lifeguards didn't get trained therefore they're not yet available, they need to get trained."

There are a number of temporary part-time positions available on the city's website.

- with files from AM800's The Morning Drive