City Unveils $400,000 Worth of Upgrades at Garry Dugal Park

A park in the heart of Ford City has received close to $400,000 in upgrades.

City officials unveiled the improvements at Garry Dugal Park on Drouillard Road Thursday morning.

"Garry Dugal Park, well this park is at the heart of Ford City and the residents here certainly deserve this upgrade," says Windsor Mayor, Drew Dilkens.

The work started in 2018 and includes a fully accessible playground, accessible benches, a refurbished gazebo, two shade sails and the relocation of 150 commemorative bricks.

Ward 5 councillor Ed Sleiman says it's a day to celebrate the renewal of Ford City.

"Neighbourhoods need all of us to grow, they need all the municipal support services we can provide," says Sleiman. "I'm very proud of the work the city of Windsor and city council continue to do, to invest in this community."

Mayor Dilkens says the area is an important part of the city.

"As the pandemic has shown us, public parks and green spaces places like the Ford City community garden, the parkettes and certainly Garry Dugal Park are essential to building vibrant, healthy and happy communities," Dilkens adds.

The 44-year-old, 4.9 acre park is located on Drouillard Road.

The improvements were paid for through the city's capital and operating budgets along with ward funds from councillor Sleiman.