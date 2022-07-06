City updates $180-million investment in 36 sewer upgrade projects

The City of Windsor is moving forward with more improvements and upgrades to the sewer and storm water management system.

As part of City Council's $5 billion Sewer Master Plan, the City has released a list of its $180-million investment in 36 sewer construction projects throughout Windsor, totalling almost 30 kilometres.

The list includes 11 storm water and sanitary sewer projects in 2022 worth $40-million, which is on top of nine projects that took place in 2021. In 2023, the City will break ground on 16 more projects.

The upgrades were put in motion following historic flooding across Windsor in 2017.

Ward 6 Councillor Jo-Anne Gignac says we can't control the weather or hope to slow climate change.

"However, working with our partners, City Council will continue adapting our strategies to make an impact where it matters, both under and above the ground," she says.

The spending also includes work to increase capacity at the St. Paul Pumping Station on Riverside Drive, a project that will soon go to tender. Upgrades will also be completed to the East Marsh Pumping Station and Pontiac Pumping Station, projects that are moving forward as part of provincial and federal funding.

In the fall of 2017, an 8-point plan to address flooding in the City was released. A few points Included in this plan were:

- Making downspout disconnections mandatory city-wide.

- Funding 100 per cent of the cost of backflow valves and sump pumps.

- Completing the partly finished Riverside Drive Vista road and sewer project between St. Rose Avenue and Ford Boulevard

- Investigating whether to include the disconnection of weeping tiles from sanitary sewers to the Basement Flooding Protection Subsidy program

- Investigating adding sewage ejection pumps to the Basement Flooding Protection Subsidy program

- Working with the Town of Tecumseh (whose sewage flows to Windsor's treatment plants) to immediately review development policies to ensure new subdivisions don't make the flooding threat worse

- Urging the Ontario government to expand its Disaster Recovery Assistance Program to include homeowners who suffered significant flooding from sewer backup, and create a flood insurance plan, to help the many Windsor residents who have been refused private flood insurance or offered insurance with inadequate coverage

- Accelerating the Sewer Master Plan, which was finalized in late 2020.

The Sewer Master Plan was created to set standards for the operation of the sewer systems and identify specific improvement projects that can be undertaken to both improve efficiency and reduce the risk of flooding caused by precipitation.

Here are the projects from start year to end year:

- Bernard Road Guy to Tecumseh - 2021-2021 Sanitary + Storm Sewer

- Cabana Road Infrastructure Improvements - Phase 3 Dougall to Mt. Carmel 2021-2023 Sanitary + Storm Sewer

- Curry Avenue Norfolk to Richardie 2021-2021 Storm Sewer

- Eastlawn Boulevard Wyandotte St. E to Edgar 2021-2022 Sanitary + Storm Sewer

- Mark Avenue Campbell to Algonquin 2021-2021 Sanitary + Storm Sewer

- North Talbot Road - Phase 1 Howard to SW Lakes (w-entrance) 2021-2022 Storm Sewer

- Olive Road Milloy to Tecumseh 2021-2022 Sanitary + Storm Sewer

- Randolph Avenue Cleary to Northwood 2021-2021 Storm Sewer

- Rankin Avenue Wyandotte St. W to Union 2021-2022 Sanitary + Storm Sewer

- Arthur Road Ontario to Via Tracks 2022-2023 Sanitary + Storm Sewer

- Aubin Road Seminole to Alice 2022-2022 Sanitary + Storm Sewer

- Banwell Road Infrastructure Improvements - Phase 2 Palmetto to 200m South of Mulberry 2022-2023 Storm Sewer

- Dougall Avenue Corridor Eugenie to Ouellette 2022-2022 Storm Sewer

- East Marsh - Phase 1 - Florence Avenue Wyandotte St. E to Riverside 2022-2023 Sanitary + Storm Sewer

- East Marsh - Phase 1 - Menard Street Elinor to Florence 2022-2023 Sanitary + Storm Sewer

- Giles Boulevard Langlois to Gladstone 2022-2022 Storm Sewer

- Jos St. Louis Avenue Tecumseh Rd E to Rose 2022-2022 Sanitary + Storm Sewer

- Matthew Brady Boulevard - Phase 3 Wyandotte St. E to St. Rose 2022-2022 Sanitary + Storm Sewer

- Mountbatten Crescent Sanitary Overflow Mountbatten to Mountbatten 2022-2022 Sanitary Sewer

- Provincial Road /Division Road Corridor - Phase 3A Lowes Intersection to 6th Concession 2022-2023 Storm Sewer

- Albert Road Seminole to Metcalf 2023-2023 Sanitary + Storm Sewer

- Aubin Road Alice to Guy 2023-2023 Sanitary + Storm Sewer

- Belleperche Trunk Sewer - Phase 1 Wyandotte St. E to Riverside 2023-2024 Storm Sewer

- Cabana Road Infrastructure Improvements - Phase 4 Mt. Carmel to Highway 3 2023-2024 Sanitary + Storm Sewer

- Clemenceau Boulevard CNR Tracks to North Service Rd E 2023-2023 Storm Sewer

- Dominion Boulevard - Phase 1 Northwood to Ojibway 2023-2023 Storm Sewer

- East Marsh - Phase 2 - Clover Street Clairview to Wyandotte St. E 2023-2024 Sanitary + Storm Sewer

- East Marsh - Phase 2 - John M Menard to Clairview 2023-2024 Sanitary + Storm Sewer

- Elsmere Avenue Elliott to Giles 2023-2023 Sanitary + Storm Sewer

- Laing Street / McEwan Avenue Campbell / Laing to Curry / Grove 2023-2023 Sanitary + Storm Sewer

- Lauzon Parkway Sewer and Road Rehabilitation Hawthorne to Cantelon 2023-2026 Sanitary + Storm Sewer

- Provincial Road /Division Road Corridor - Phase 3B 6th Concession to Lone Pine 2023-2024 Storm Sewer

- St. Luke Road Seminole to Alice 2023-2023 Sanitary + Storm Sewer

- Sunset Avenue Wyandotte St. W to ETR Tracks 2023-2023 Sanitary + Storm Sewer

- University Avenue Crawford to Cameron 2023-2024 Sanitary + Storm Sewer

- Wellesley Avenue Terminal to Ypres 2023-2023 Sanitary + Storm Sewer