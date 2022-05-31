City wants to add new trails through Windsor's South Cameron Woodlot

The City of Windsor is looking to create an environmentally sensitive trail through the South Cameron Woodlot.

The city plans to hire a consultant to find the best way through the woodlot, and that could include the possibility of a scenic winding path from Ojibway Street, near Rankin, across to Treehouse Park on Kenora Street.

Another option could be a more direct trail connecting both of the existing dead-ends of Ojibway Street through the woodlot.

Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens says it's an environmentally sensitive area.

"We have to hire an environmental consultant who will look at the path system, will make recommendations to make sure that we're operating within the perimeters of the law, the provincially significant wetland legislation and making sure we're doing what's right for the environment here, that we're looking at building a path in," says Dilkens.

The woodlot measures 31.26 acres and is bordered by strong residential growth along its northern, eastern and southern boundaries. A 400-metre trail already exists connecting the northern and southern neighbourhoods. The planned additional multi-use trail would connect the southern and eastern neighbourhoods and increase access and enjoyment of this neighbourhood space for residents and visitors.

Ward 10 councillor Jim Morrison says he has heard from residents about the woodlot.

"This area is so nice but it's very under utilized and people will say 'how will I go into the woods?' I can tell you, it's not very accessible," says Morrison. "It is wetlands, a lot of the lands."

City administration expects the consultant report to be completed by the end of summer, with the project presented to Council as a part of the 2023 proposed capital budget.