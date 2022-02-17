City woman charged in connection to threats against Windsor's mayor

A Windsor woman has been charged in connection to threats posted on social media involving Mayor Drew Dilkens.

On Feb. 14, the Windsor Police Service launched an investigation in relation to a bomb threat that was posted onto social media.

Police say the threat was specific to a residence belonging to the City of Windsor Mayor, Drew Dilkens.

Through the course of the investigation a suspect was identified and was arrested on Thursday without incident.

Investigators say the comments were located within a social media thread related to conversations surrounding COVID-19 and current mandates.

As such, investigators believe the threats are directly related to ongoing pandemic measures.

A 31-year-old Windsor woman is facing a charge of threats to property and was released on an Undertaking with conditions and a future court date.

Police say this remains an ongoing investigation.