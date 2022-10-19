City working to address complaints over increase in trucks on Windsor streets

The City of Windsor wants the public to know it is working to address complaints over an increase in trucks on city streets.

Since early September, nearly 400 trucks a day have been hauling crushed stone from Port Windsor at 3190 Sandwich St. to the construction site for the new NextStar Energy EV battery plant.

The $5-billion production facility is being built on over 200-acres of land on Twin Oaks Drive near Banwell Road.

To minimize the impact to residents and drivers, the City has been reaching out to developers and contractors to ensure they are aware of and are following by-laws with respect to road use.

The City's traffic by-law requires trucks to use approved truck routes whenever they are available and to return to those approved routes by the shortest means possible, if they are not.

John Revell, currently overseeing Transportation Planning for the City of Windsor, says technically trucks can use any route in the city if they need to but under the by-law they're supposed to use the shortest route.

In the case of this project, the approved truck route travels down Riverside Drive to the construction site off Banwell Road.

Revell says they shouldn't be using too many other residential streets unless there's some reason, such as construction or another issue.

He adds this is a short term issue that will subside in the next few weeks and we can get back to life as normal.

The Windsor Police Service and the Ministry of Transportation (MTO) are providing enforcement in areas of the city that are most affected, but if you see a problem, you can report it to police via their Road Watch and Traffic Complaint reporting tool, or by calling the MTO at 1-888-310-1122.