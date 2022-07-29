Civic Day long weekend traffic safety campaign to target aggressive drivers

OPP from the Essex, Tecumseh, Kingsville, Lakeshore and Leamington Detachments are working together this weekend for the Civic Day Long Weekend traffic safety campaign.

Together the detachments will be out patrolling from Friday, July 29 until the end of the day on Monday, August 1.

The overall campaign goal is to deter aggressive and other high risk driving behaviours.

Through targeted proactive enforcement, enhanced visibility and awareness efforts the aim is to have a weekend free of serious injury and fatal collisions.

Drivers are reminded to always drive defensively and safely. Those that choose to drive distracted, impaired by alcohol or drugs or aggressively can expect to be stopped and charged.

Safe driving is everyone's responsibility, please do your part to keep our roads safe this holiday long weekend.