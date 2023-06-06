CK officials launch online survey for budget feedback

A chance for residents in Chatham-Kent to weigh in on how their property tax dollars are spent.

Officials have launched this year's online survey designed to gather public input on the 2024-2027 Chatham-Kent budget.

The survey allows people to express their thoughts on what services they deem important and whether spending should be increased or decreased.

The survey is comprised of a number of wide-ranging questions, and throughout the survey, participants are asked to provide as much information as they like.

Director of Budget & Performance Services, Steve Brown, says the online survey provides residents the opportunity to assist in developing the municipality's spending plan for the next four years.

"This year we have launched the survey earlier in order to be able to get the public's input on the development of the multi-year budget," he continued. "Typically what will happen is the results will be shared with council, but with this survey they won't only be shared with council, they'll also be shared with the executive management team as they deliberate on the budget."

This first multi-year process is entitled 'Investing in Today. Empowering Tomorrow'.

Brown says in the survey there are numerous questions, as well as some 'did you know' type questions to educate people on what they can weigh in on.

"Then there's also questions about services. Those services could be around gravel roads, levels of service, user fees. Questions like would the public support an increase in user fees in certain services to lower the tax rate."

The survey then concludes with an opportunity for residents to provide general comments.

Brown says the survey is the first of two surveys that residents will have an opportunity to participate in.

"And then even after that once the budget is delivered to council in November there will be opportunities for the public to participate in online community consultations, along with providing deputations to the budget committee during the budget meetings," he said.

The online survey will be open until June 26.