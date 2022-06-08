iHeartRadio
CK police arrest Ridgetown man for criminal harassment

A Ridgetown man is facing a number of charges following an investigation into criminal harassment by police in Chatham-Kent.

According to police, they learned the man repeatedly texted and called a woman after their relationship ended. 

He was told to stop contact but did not, and police say on June 5 the man attended the woman's residence, where unwanted sexual contact occurred.  

Police located the man driving on Maple Street in Ridgetown. 

He pulled into a parking lot, the officer followed and after speaking to the man detected a strong odour of alcohol and believed he was driving under the influence of alcohol. 

The man was arrested and taken to police headquarters for breath tests. 

A 46-year-old Ridgetown man is facing charges of having a blood alcohol concentration exceeding the legal limit, criminal harassment, and sexual assault.

