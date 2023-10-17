CK Police conclude Wallaceburg remains investigation

Chatham-Kent Police have provided an update on an investigation into remains found in Wallaceburg.

According to police, on October 9 at 4:18 p.m. they received a report from a construction company regarding the discovery of remains at an excavation site on Gillard Street.

Police say immediate action was taken, and officers promptly responded to the scene.

The scene was secured and held by police, while Forensic Anthropologists were called in to examine the remains and determine their origin.

After a thorough examination, police say it has been confirmed that the remains were present at the location for an extremely long time.

The remains have been collected and are currently in the custody of the coroner's office.

Police say this incident is no longer a police matter as the investigation has concluded, and the appropriate authorities are now handling the situation.