CK Police respond to three collisions in Tilbury on Tuesday

Officers in Chatham-Kent dealt with numerous collisions in Tilbury over a short period of time on Tuesday.

According to police, at 11:13 a.m. emergency crews responded to a motor vehicle collision at the intersection of Ella Street and Canal Street.

A SUV turning onto Canal Street from Ella Street was involved in a side-impact collision with a van that ended up striking a pole.

Police say the SUV continued travelling east on Canal Street and then onto Tilbury Street.

Then at 11:15 a.m., police say the SUV failed to handle the bend on Tilbury Street at Mill Street and ran off the roadway.

An 86-year-old Romney Township woman driving the SUV was transported to a London hospital by Ornge Air Ambulance for medical attention.

The Chatham-Kent Traffic Unit is investigating the incident.

A short time later, at 1:46 p.m., emergency crews responded to another vehicle collision on Queens Line between Davidson Road and Bonneau Line.

Officer discovered both vehicles involved in the collision were traveling west on Queens Line.

As the first vehicle ahead was turning left onto Davidson Road, traffic behind it came to a stop.

The second vehicle attempted to pass the stopped vehicles on the left, but the second vehicle collided with the turning vehicle which caused it to drive in and out of a ditch.

Police say neither driver sustained any injuries in the collision, but both vehicles had to be towed away from the scene.

The driver of the passing vehicle was charged with careless driving under the Highway Traffic Act.