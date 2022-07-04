CK Police warning of moving scams

Police in Chatham-Kent are warning the public of moving scams that they have recently received a few reports about, and how to avoid them.

In these incidents, police say individuals entered a contract with a moving company based out of Toronto and the agreement included a cost for the move.

However, after the move had begun, the victims received communication from the company advising more money was required to complete the move or the belongings wouldn't be delivered.

According to police, they learned these incidents are related to ongoing investigations by the Toronto Police Service, and the investigating officer has collaborated with the TPS to aid in their investigative efforts.

Police say these moving companies appear professional and normal with reasonable rates and may offer weeks of free storage.

The move will begin as expected, but hours later, victims receive a phone call saying they owe more money than initially agreed upon or their property will not be delivered.

As a result of their investigation, Toronto Police have released the following list of suspected fraudulent company names:

- 12282569 Canada Inc.

- O'Canada Movers

- Roadway Moving and Storage Inc.

- SafeBound Moving and Storage Inc.

- Canadian Principal Movers

- All You Can Move

- Right on Track Moving

- New Vision Moving

- Greenway Moving

If you believe you have been a victim of this scam, police ask that you contact them at the non-emergency number - 519-352-1234.