Clanachan to step down as CPL commissioner, looks to bring expansion team to Windsor

David Clanachan is stepping down as commissioner of the Canadian Premier League to spearhead the launch of an expansion club in the Windsor-Essex County region.

The league announced Monday that Clanachan has been been awarded exclusive rights for a CPL expansion club in his hometown, contingent on delivering a soccer-specific stadium and "other expansion criteria to league standards."

The eight-team CPL, which wrapped up its third season last month with Pacific FC crowned champion, already has expansion plans with Vancouver expected to come on board in 2023 and a conditional franchise awarded to Saskatoon.

Clanachan says there is a great opportunity for the game in Windsor-Essex.

"People down there, they appreciate sports and they understand how important it is to our society but more importantly how important it is to our entertainment," says Clanachan.

He says it will take time but there is lots of interest.

"I think 2024 is probably an ambitious target, would love to have a team playing down there prior to the World Cup in 2026 when it comes to North America," says Clanachan.

Clanachan says there is a passion for football (soccer) in Windsor-Essex.

"That to me is very important," says Clanachan. "It's very difficult for people to travel, the closest they can get to, to see a professional football league game, is if they don't want to cross an international border then they have to come up to Hamilton or York United."

A league spokeswoman said there was no agreement about getting a franchise when Clanachan became the CPL's first commissioner in January 2018. And Clanachan said he faces the same vetting as any potential owner.

Clanachan pointed to Halifax's Wanderers Grounds as a model worth following, given its proximity to the city centre.

He declined to detail an expansion fee, saying he was not at liberty to discuss that at this time.

Clanachan, who oversaw the Canadian league's launch and expansion to eight Canadian markets, says the league's level of play has risen each year despite the pandemic.

Clanachan joined the CPL after more than 35 years at Tim Hortons, starting at 14 unloading trucks and mopping floors at a Windsor franchise. He rose to president and COO before shifting to chairman of RBI Canada, the Canadian arm of Tim Hortons parent company, in August 2016.

Born just outside Glasgow, Clanachan came to Canada when he was four.

Windsor is in his blood.

"I grew up there, went to school there, went to university there, started my career with Tim Hortons there. Went back there for my career," he said. "So I learned a lot of things in that town. It's a very interesting city ... Great people."

"It has a special place for myself and my family for sure," he added.