Clarification for Essex Council on Use of Beaches

Essex Council is getting some clarification when it comes to access to beaches during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Monday, CAO Chris Nepszy let council know that beaches in Ontario are open and outdoor fitness boot camps are allowed to take place.

Nepszy says he spoke with the local health unit and was given the green light if proper physical distancing measures are followed along with the five-person limitation for boot camps.

"I'm very pleased that we're taking an aggressive approach and we're taking what we thought was maybe a grey area and now we've got a better feel as to maintaining the six feet and all the other restrictions we have in place," says Cllr. Joe Garon.

He says it's a start for some businesses.

"We have local businesses that are, everyone does, that are hurting and at least this is a step in the right direction," says Garon. "They can do at least some programming outside, maintaining social distancing."

Garon says council began asking questions about beaches and outdoor boot camps about three weeks ago.