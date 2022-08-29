Class Action Community Fund grants $22,600 donation to Family Respite Services

The Class Action Community Fund at the WindsorEssex Community Foundation has granted a $22,600 donation to help 1200 families caring for children with disabilities in crisis in our community.

The WindsorEssex Community Foundation is committed to helping the families supported by Family Respite Services Windsor Essex and their families. The donor funds like the Class Action Community Fund allows annual investments into projects that help children, families and communities.

This donation will go towards providing direct respite support to families caring for children with disabilities that are in crisis, as well as being able to implement a new Respite Program in January 2023 to increase opportunities to support family caregivers in the community and provide short breaks that help families/caregivers to be strong and resilient.

Alexandria Fischer, Community Relations at Family Respite Services, says all donations to the Family Respite Services go directly to families.

She says Family Respite Services are very thankful for the donations they receive.

"We are so grateful for the very generous donation, it's the third donation from the Class Action Fund. We're going to be using the fund in two different ways, so we work closely with the foundation and the fund holders so that it's strategic and we're ensuring that the dollars are going directly to families."

She says how the donations can help give different opportunities to families caring for children with disabilities.

"We have lots of different programs to meet the needs of families based on a time in their lives where maybe they need a support provider going into their family's home. Or maybe they want their child to be able to participate at a community centre. Or maybe they want their child to have a full weekend stay at our respite home."

Fischer says community partners and their donations is what keeps Family Respite Services running.

"Having access to inclusive programs that are accessible is so invaluable. So we can not operate as an organization without community partners, so we are so ecstatic to have this funding from the Class Action Fund through the WindsorEssex Community Foundation."

Family Respite Services is a community organization working with 1200 families caring for children/youth (0-18 years of age) with disabilities in Windsor and Essex County.