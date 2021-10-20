Class and bus cohort dismissed at St. Louis Catholic Elementary School

The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board has received confirmation of a positive case of COVID-19 at St. Louis Catholic Elementary School.

According to the board, they've been directed by the local health unit to dismiss one class of students and one bus cohort as a result.

Officials learned of the confirmed case Tuesday afternoon and affected students have been notified not to attend school today.

The health unit will notify those students when they are able to return to school.



Parents are asked to continue to monitor their children for symptoms of COVID-19 each morning and to keep them at home if they are ill.