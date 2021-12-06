Class dismissals at one Windsor school due three COVID-19 cases

The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board has announced multiple dismissals at one Windsor school due to COVID-19.

The board has dismissed three classes of students and one bus cohort from St. Gabriel Catholic Elementary School at 1400 Roselawn Dr., after receiving notification of three confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the school.

The board learned of the confirmed cases Sunday evening and the affected students were told not to attend school Monday.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit will notify those students when they're able to return to school and is contacting any individuals, both students and staff, who may have been affected, and will give directions for them to follow.

Parents are advised to monitor their children for symptoms of COVID-19 each morning and to keep them at home and call their healthcare provider for further direction if they are ill, or still waiting for results of a COVID-19 test.