Class dismissed at St. Gabriel elementary due to COVID-19

A class from St. Gabriel Catholic Elementary School in Windsor will be isolating at home due to a positive COVID-19 case at the school.

According to the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board, the case was discovered Monday and the class was dismissed immediately.

The board is working with the health unit to contact all staff and students who may have been affected.

The class has been instructed not to attend school Tuesday — the health unit will notify families when students can return to class.