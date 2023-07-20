Class G1 licence holder charged following impaired driving investigation

A beginner driver is facing multiple charges following an impaired driving investigation.

On Wednesday at approximately 11 p.m., officers responded to a report that a car had hit a pole and fled the scene.

Officers arrived in the 200 block of McKay Avenue and located a car at the base of a tree with severe damage.

The driver was located at the scene and was arrested for impaired driving.

Through investigation, police learned that the suspect had also driven through a fence, a garden, and a pole before hitting the tree.

The driver was then taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

A 30-year-old has been charged with impaired driving by alcohol, use of an unauthorized plate for a vehicle, Class G1 licence holder unaccompanied by a qualified driver, novice driver blood alcohol concentration above zero, and operating a motor vehicle with no insurance.

This is an ongoing investigation.