Class of '23 will be the largest inducted into Windsor/Essex County Sports Hall of Fame

The class of 2023 will be the largest group ever inducted into the Windsor/Essex County Sports Hall of Fame.

This year's list of 17 inductees includes 10 athletes and seven people in the builders category.

The group is so big because of delayed induction ceremonies brought on by restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The list of athletes going into the hall of fame this year includes former track and field star Jamie Adjetey-Nelson, who's list of accomplishments include a gold medal representing Canada in the decathlon at the 2010 Commonwealth Games.

Adjetey-Nelson says winning gold at the 2010 Commonwealth Games is one of the biggest highlights of his track and field career.

"I just remember crossing the line, a wealth of emotion came over me," he says. "I'm running around the track with the flag on my back, something you dream of as a kid when you represent your country and hear your national anthem. I'll always remember that."

The graduate of St. Joseph's Catholic High School and the University of Windsor is now Constable Adjetey-Nelson, the Diversity, Inclusion and Recruitment Officer with the Windsor Police Service.

Windsor Police Service Diversity, Inclusion and Recruitment Officer Constable Jamie Adjetey-Nelson (Photo courtesy of the Windsor Police Service)

Adjetey-Nelson says competing around the world made him more appreciative of what he had here at home.

"I always said 'Canadians are some of the best athletes, Windsor has some of the best athletes.' I was always prideful to wear my flag on my chest but also represent Windsor. I always competed at my best and knowing that when I got home I could bring that message that we're at the top of the world," he says.

Adjetey-Nelson says he's in the hallways of the WFCU Centre watching his son play sports and often looks at the current hall of fame members on display at the arena.

"I take a moment to try to learn as much about each of the people up there and the impact they had," he says. "For me, my kids, I think now that they're older they can see some of the work I've done. I'm not just dad but something for them to aspire to."

This year’s induction ceremony is set to take place on Oct. 28 at the Ciociaro Club. Tickets going for $100 each or a table of 10 for $900. Click here to find a link to learn more about the ceremony and how to get tickets.

This year will also mark the first Bob Turner Recognition Award which will highlight the significant contributions of an individual coach or administrator whose career was not primarily measured by championships.

Turner was a long-time teacher, principal and coach in the Windsor public board system who was well-known for the care and compassion he held for his student/athletes.

Mike Balo, a respected teacher/coach from the Windsor Catholic school board, is the inaugural winner of the Turner Award.

The full list of 2023 Windsor/Essex County Sports Hall of Fame inductees:

- Josh Bourke

- Brian McCurdy

- Dan Newman

- Stephen Ademolu

- Noel Trepanier

- Andrew Kooner

- Adam Trupish

- Cherie Martin-

- Jamie Adjetey-Nelson

- Lith Webb

- Kirk Bowman

- Josh Canty

- Conroy Copeland

- Denise Hebert

- Dan Jaroshewich

- Barrie Shepley

- Mary Caton