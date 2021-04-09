Class of Students Dismissed at F.J. Brennan due to COVID-19 Case

A class of students at F.J. Brennan Catholic High School has been dismissed due to COVID-19.

The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board says a case of the virus was confirmed at the school in Windsor, Ont. Friday.

According to the release, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has already notified those directly effected.

The board says the class will not return to in person learning when school resumes on April 19.

Officials go on to say students who haven't been contacted by the health unit are expected to return to school as scheduled.