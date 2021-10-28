Classes dismissed at Villanova and St. Joseph's due to COVID-19

The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board has announced student dismissals at St. Thomas of Villanova Catholic High School, St. Joseph's Catholic High School and St. Joseph's Catholic Elementary School due to COVID-19.

Two classes and and one bus cohort have been dismissed from Villanova, two classes have been dismissed from St. Joseph's High School, and one class and one bus cohort have been dismissed at St. Joseph's Elementary.

The board was directed to take the action Thursday by the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit after receiving notification of one confirmed case of the virus at each school.

The affected students will not to attend school on Friday and the health unit will notify those students when they are able to return to school.

The health unit is contacting any individuals, both students and staff, who may have been affected, and will give directions for them to follow.

Parents are advised to continue to monitor their children for symptoms of COVID-19 each morning and to keep them at home and call their healthcare provider for further direction if they are ill, or still waiting for results of a COVID-19 test.

Villanova is located at 2800 N. Townline Rd. in LaSalle while St. Joseph's high school is located at 2425 Clover Ave. in Windsor.

St. Joseph's Catholic Elementary School is located at 9381 N. Townline Rd. in River Canard.