Classroom Champions launching a pilot project in Lakeshore

A program designed to give kids a chance to learn about positive mental health skills is coming to the Municipality of Lakeshore.

Classroom Champions is a non-profit charity mentorship and education program that pairs students with Olympic and Paralympic athletes to empower children to thrive academically, socially and emotionally.

The program, open to students ages 8 to 12, is typically delivered through school boards and local classrooms, but the Lakeshore pilot project is the organization's first step into community-based programming.

Kate Pereira, Director of Strategic Initiatives for Classroom Champions, says they have up to eight valuable skills they share based on what these athletes have learned in their time striving to be and competing as elite level athletes.

The skills being taught include goal-setting, managing emotions, perseverance, community, and being a leader to yourself and your peer group.

Pereira says they're not teaching these kids sports, they're teaching them skills.

"We see athletes persevering all the time. So how can kids learn from those athletes and hone in those skills. We're not teaching kids sports, we're teaching them skills to be successful in which ever avenue they want to go in life," she says.

Pereira says this is all about skill building.

"Building those skills within yourself so that kids can set a goal for themselves and realize it may not happen tomorrow, but that they can continue to work toward it, whatever that goal may be that they want to achieve," she says.

Students in the 20-week program will participate in weekly classes starting Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at the Atlas Tube Recreation Centre. It will include video programming and Zoom-based interactions with the athletes taking part in the classes.

Pereira says a lot of this is based on developing positive leadership skills.

"You hear a lot of talk now about social and emotional skills. It's something that all parents and teachers are working on a daily basis but may not understand or truly know how to teach these skills. What we do at Classroom Champions is just give an avenue," she adds.

As part of the pilot project, registration for the program will be offered at no charge to participants.

To learn more and register for the program, please contact 519-728-2700 ext. 0, email RecInfo@Lakeshore.ca, or visit Lakeshore.ca/ClassroomChamps.